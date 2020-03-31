Firearm sales skyrocket amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has shut down all kinds of businesse, but it is far from shutting down firearm retailers such as McFly Outdoors in Bridgeport.

"Well pretty much everything is out of stock, anything everybody wants ... common handguns, inexpensive handguns, and popular brands like Glock and Sig," says sales associate Josh Linear.

Sales were so high management had to put a two box limit on all ammunition purchases.

Linear says sales surged two to three weeks ago.

"There's a lot of first time buyers buying firearms," says Linear, "I don't know the exact number, but I would probably say a third to a half of people that bought gun recently were first time buyers."

The most popular recent purchases are the Glock 43 and CZ P10-S. They are small, easy to carry, and easy to conceal.

One local man already owns a firearm, but considers following this trend.

"It's because of this COVID-19 outbreak, if this goes on very much longer, I expect people to lose their patience, and turn to violent ways ... ways that people normally wouldn't act," says Shinnston resident Gary Taylor.