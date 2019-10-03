Fires that broke out near each other ruled accidental

West Virginia officials say two fires that broke out near each other around the same time over the weekend were both accidental.

Huntington spokesman Bryan Chambers issued a statement on the fires Wednesday.

He says firefighters first responded to a blaze in the city around 8 p.m. Saturday that displaced four people. The fire was contained to a single room and officials determined that it was started by a child playing with a lighter.

About 30 minutes later, authorities responded to another fire a few blocks away near the Marshall University campus.

Chambers says the fire caused heavy damage to the building and displaced four occupants. That fire was also ruled accidental but its cause was not given.