A 74-year-old man from Mineral County is the latest to die as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 73. It's the first death reported in Mineral County.

There were no deaths reported over the weekend.

11 new cases were reported throughout the day Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,782.

Of those cases, fewer than 600 are considered active. More than 1,100 have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.