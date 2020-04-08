First Choice Services offers suicide lifeline for those struggling during pandemic

According to the CDC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in West Virginia. Now more than ever, officials with First Choice Services are making sure people know someone is there to help at any time especially during the pandemic. The Suicide Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Director of communications and marketing, Sheila Moran, says anyone can call the lifeline regardless if you need help or just for someone to listen to you about how you feel.

"At this point in time, so many people are isolated, so many people have lost their typical social connection that they have and they are not going to work," Moran said. "They are not seeing their family, so the people they talk maybe aren't talking to them or are there for them."

Moran says suicide lifeline call agents on staff will help you through whatever situation and can even refer you to more assistance if needed.

"The best thing to do is for people to call us at 1.800.273.TALK (8255) we really like having the person to person connection," Moran said.

Moran says the company also answers several helplines throughout the state for other situations and concerns.

Moran says if you are feeling overwhelmed or suicidal to give the lifeline a call. She also recommends one to reach out virtually to family and friends if feeling alone as well.

"They can reach out through calling, texting, Facebook," Moran said. "However, they need to do it so they can continue to be connected to people in real life to feel like they have that relationship."