FirstEnergy Foundation donates to foodbanks and United Way agencies to assist during COVID-19 pandemic

The FirstEnergy Foundation announced they are donating $500,000 to 42 food banks and hunger centers in communities served by FirstEnergy Corp electric companies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey and Maryland to help provide essential food and nutrition to those who need it the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from FirstEnergy, the Foundation will also accelerate $1.5 million in matching contributions to 116 United Way agencies throughout the company's service area to help support health and human organizations.

“The FirstEnergy Foundation will infuse $2 million into communities we serve to help families in need during this unprecedented crisis,” said Lorna Wisham, vice president, Corporate Affairs & Community Involvement and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “The pandemic requires an urgent and strategic response from the philanthropic community, and fast-tracking funding to our United Way agencies for operational and program support is a way FirstEnergy can help.”

FirstEnergy says the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded during the company's annual employee Harvest for Hunger Campaign.

"Because most fundraising activities were cancelled due to COVID-19

restrictions, the FirstEnergy Foundation is donating to local hunger centers because the need is greater than ever due to the economic fallout from this ongoing health emergency," the company said.

As a part of the company's annual United Way campaign, the FirstEnergy Foundation will match employee contributions to their local agencies on a dollar-for-dollar basis, according to the news release. The matching funds are typically dispersed to the United Way agencies on a rolling basis throughout the year, but because of the current dire economic climate, accelerated payments will be made to 116 United Way agencies in the FirstEnergy footprint this week.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is solely funded by FirstEnergy Corporation and provides support to " non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and

institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy’s 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.