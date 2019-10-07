First Family Treatment Courts in West Virginia opened in Randolph County

The West Virginia Supreme Court Justices filed into the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning for the opening ceremony of West Virginia's first three family treatment courts.

Randolph, Boone and Ohio counties all opened the first Family Treatment Courts in the state.

The courts will be located in Boone county, Ohio county and Randolph county.

Officials say this new court system could lead to a reduction in child abuse and neglect cases through a proactive approach.

"We will work with the parent in the abuse and neglect court cases. The parents who have lost their children due to substance abuse and we will work with them along with DHHR to get the parent the treatment, the support, the help that they need in order to reunite the family," said Stephanie Bond, West Virginia Probation Services Director.

Bond will work with her office to supervise these treatment courts.

Bond says fourteen circuit court judges showed interest in piloting these courts.

"We looked at abuse and neglect rates in their counties. We also looked at the potential to have a dedicated CPS worker," said Bond.

These three courts will join the over 400 other family treatment courts throughout the United States.

"They have been around for ten years and there is quiet a bit of research out there that shows the success of these and family reunification in a quicker fashion," said Bond.

Some Randolph County residents are excited to see programs like this court started in their county.

"I think it's a good thing. They should be pushed to the extent," said one Randolph County resident.