First Lady Justice announces winners of "Thank A Veteran" student art contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winning entries in the First Lady's Student Artist Series "Thank A Veteran" contest on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the First Lady's office, there were 20 winners. The contest tasks third, fourth and fifth grade student from across West Virginia to submit hand-drawn cards, thanking veterans for their service and honoring them for the sacrifices made in service to the state and the country.
The First Lady's office says they received a total of 2,785 cards entries, coming from 54 schools in 24 counties.
“I was so proud to see such an overwhelming response from our ‘Thank a Veteran’ card initiative,” First Lady Justice said. “It is wonderful to see students throughout the state showing support and gratitude to our veterans.”
Designers of the winning entries will receive a $25 Visa gift card.
The winning entries were submitted from the following schools:
Bethleham Elementary School – Ohio County
Confidence Elementary School – Putnam County
Davis Creek Elementary School – Cabell County
Franklin Elementary School – Pendleton County
Johnson Elementary School – Harrison County
Kenna Elementary School – Jackson County
Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School – Mercer County
Montrose Elementary School – Kanawha County
Neale Elementary School – Wood County
New River Intermediate School – Fayette County
Rock Cave Elementary School – Upshur County
Shoals Elementary School – Kanawha County
Skyview Elementary School – Monongalia County
St. Mary's Grade School – Harrison County
Summersville Elementary School – Nicholas County
Talcott Elementary School – Summers County
Union Elementary School – Upshur County
Warm Springs Intermediate School – Morgan County
White Sulphur Springs Elementary School – Greenbrier County
Williamstown Elementary School – Wood County
