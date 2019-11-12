First Lady Justice announces winners of "Thank A Veteran" student art contest

First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winning entries in the First Lady's Student Artist Series "Thank A Veteran" contest on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the First Lady's office, there were 20 winners. The contest tasks third, fourth and fifth grade student from across West Virginia to submit hand-drawn cards, thanking veterans for their service and honoring them for the sacrifices made in service to the state and the country.

The First Lady's office says they received a total of 2,785 cards entries, coming from 54 schools in 24 counties.

“I was so proud to see such an overwhelming response from our ‘Thank a Veteran’ card initiative,” First Lady Justice said. “It is wonderful to see students throughout the state showing support and gratitude to our veterans.”

Designers of the winning entries will receive a $25 Visa gift card.

The winning entries were submitted from the following schools:

Bethleham Elementary School – Ohio County

Confidence Elementary School – Putnam County

Davis Creek Elementary School – Cabell County

Franklin Elementary School – Pendleton County

Johnson Elementary School – Harrison County

Kenna Elementary School – Jackson County

Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School – Mercer County

Montrose Elementary School – Kanawha County

Neale Elementary School – Wood County

New River Intermediate School – Fayette County

Rock Cave Elementary School – Upshur County

Shoals Elementary School – Kanawha County

Skyview Elementary School – Monongalia County

St. Mary's Grade School – Harrison County

Summersville Elementary School – Nicholas County

Talcott Elementary School – Summers County

Union Elementary School – Upshur County

Warm Springs Intermediate School – Morgan County

White Sulphur Springs Elementary School – Greenbrier County

Williamstown Elementary School – Wood County

You can find the winning designs in the link attached to the right of this article.