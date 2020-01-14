First Lady Justice introduces Create a Quarter for West Virginia contest

First Lady Justice announced the Create a Quarter for West Virginia contest in honor of President's Day next month, according to a news release.

This contest will be the sixth installment of the First Lady's Student Artist Series, which is an initiative that promotes the importance of arts within schools throughout West Virginia by hosting art competitions for students of various ages during special holidays, according to the news release from the First Lady's office.

All 11th-grade students attending and private schools in the state are invited to participate in this contest, according to the Fist Lady's office. Eligible students are encouraged to study the history of President's Day, and then recreate the reverse side of the West Virginia State Quarter in an artistic way.

The state quarter was released in 2005 as a part of the United States Mint's 50 State Quarters program. The quarter features the New River Gorge Bridge on the reverse side and the traditional bust of President George Washington on the obverse, according to the news release.

Students can use painting, drawing and other art mediums to create the reverse of the West Virginia quarter, the First Lady's office says. Students may also design the reverse sides of their quarters digitally.

Students are encouraged to create the design large enough to clearly see details, according to the news release. All designs must be original and fit on standard 8.5x11 paper.

Quarter designs must include the following:

-State name ("West Virginia" and the year West Virginia became a state, "1863")

-The location in West Virginia being depicted in the artwork.

-The current year ("2020" and the Latin phrase, "E PLURIBUS UNUM")

A copy of the design must be scanned and emailed to first.lady@wv.gov. Along with a scanned copy, students must include their name, school name, county, phone number, teacher's name and teacher's email.

Designs will be accepted until Feb. 7. Gift cards will be awarded for winning designs.

