First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Randolph County

According to the Randolph County Health Department, one person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county.

Officials say the person traveled internationally and returned to the United States in an airport outside of West Virginia.

That person self-quarantined immediately after returning to West Virginia and Randolph County Health Department staff say the chances are low that they spread the virus within the county.

Stick with 5 News for further updates on the spread of COVID-19 in our area.