First ever "Walk to end Epilepsy" held in Morgantown

West Virginia had its first ever "Walk to end Epilepsy" in Marilla Park in Morgantown October 6th.

Flooding the place with the color purple and bringing in a crowd of about 150 people, participants browsed the various tents filled with crafts, snacks, and support resources.

Epilepsy is a nuerological disorder that is associated with abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

According to the executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation in West Virginia, Chris Mullett, it's a disorder that needs the support of others who understand its affects.

"Epilepsy is a really isolating disorder, so any chance you give people to get together...to say 'me too'...that's a really important thing," said Mullett.

Because of this, bringing people together who are all affected by the disorder in one way or another was a primary goal of the event.

Mullett said he believes the event achieved this goal, as he saw everyone forming strong bonds with others who understand what they are going through. He specifically mentioned the meeting of two fifteen year old girls who found out they both have a sibling with Epilepsy.

The group began their walk to the song "Fight Song" and cheered and sang along as they walked one mile beside Decker's Creek.