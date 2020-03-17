First responders taking extra precaution as coronavirus outbreak continues

During a time of crisis, our first responders are often the ones on the front lines.

With the continued spread of the Coronavirus...Local fire departments are taking extra caution when answering calls.

"We have an ambulance that's specifically designated to transport anybody who has a sign, symptom, or suspicion of having that viral infection," Lt. Ben Tacy of the Bridgeport fire department said

While there are still no confirmed cases in the mountain state, responders know it's vital for them to keep themselves healthy-even if that means wearing extra equipment.

"We'll wear eye protection, a mask, a full gown, gloves," said Tacy

The EMS team in Salem is reaching out to their community, many of who tend to fall into the age group most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"We do have a small community here and we have a lot elderly and disabled people that we are concerned about," said Julie Todd, the director for the city of Salem EMS "So we just want them to know that we are here,"

They hope to perform regular checks on the residents who are most vulnerable to take their vital signs and monitor them for any early symptoms.

"We'll be glad to check their vitals for them, respiration, and temperature," Todd said "Make sure they're not noticing any sign or symptoms of Coronavirus,"

But beyond their health, the ems team says they want to be there for anything their community might need.

"If the community needs someone to get their groceries we'd be glad to go pick those up for them, whatever they need,"

All EMS workers stress that if you feel sick to take extra precautions and contact your healthcare provider.