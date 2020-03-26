Gov. Justice waives fishing license requirement for state residents

Governor Jim Justice announced that beginning March 26 through April 24, the requirement to have a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

DNR said anglers must practice safe social distancing.

DNR will continue to patrol all state waterways, according to a post on DNR's Facebook page. Officers may ask for proof of West Virginia residency.

Out-of-state residents still need a fishing license.

All fishing regulations remain in effect for both residents and non-residents, DNR officials said. This includes bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas and fly-fishing-only areas.

The waiver applies to only fishing licenses, which also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps, according to DNR. All hunting license requirements remain in effect.