Justice orders W.Va. gyms and fitness centers to close for 2 weeks

Governor Jim Justice announced in a press conference Wednesday that gyms and fitness centers across the state will close for two weeks.

Justice announced Tuesday evening that restaurants, bars and casino would close. Customers can still get take out.

West Virginia's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced Tuesday evening. A person in the Eastern Panhandle tested positive, Justice said.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the person is not hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 137 residents for COVID-19, with 122 results coming back negative and 14 tests pending, according to the DHHR.