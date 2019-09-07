Flag raising ceremony honors patriots

The Korean War Veteran Memorial site held a flag raising ceremony to remember the patriots who fought in the Korean war.

Officials say that 11 new flags were added to the memorial and were raised during the ceremony.

Several people who came out to the event say that the memorial serves a great purpose and to keep in mind of all the veterans who have served for the country.

"All veterans give some but sadly, there's some that give all," said retired U.S. Army Sergeant David Tucker. "That's the purpose of this great memorial."

The memorial is open to the public and it is located across the Wave Tek Pool in Fairmont.

