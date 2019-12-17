Flood warnings in North-Central West Virginia extended to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Flood watches upgraded to flood warnings Tuesday throughout North-Central West Virginia.

Most of the rain that counties saw, turned to sleet and snow at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"A watch means the conditions are favorable for something to happen. A warning means its imminent, conditions exist, something is happening," said Harrison County Emergency Management Director Laura Pysz.

The flooding warning has major impacts on roads that travel along rivers. Water comes over these embankments, overflow and close roads like Boy Scout Camp Road in Upshur County.

Most counties made it through this round of flooding without any trouble. Pysz said no roads were closed Tuesday.

According to Upshur County Emergency Management Director Brian Shreves, just two roads in the county shut down. He says the Buckhannon river narrowly avoided causing any issues.

"They estimated us to crest at like 22.4 feet. Which, 23 feet is minor flooding for us here in Buckhannon," said Shreves.

Shreves says his team is monitoring roads, but most concerns have passed.

The flood warnings are extended to 9:30 Tuesday evening. Shreves says he expects the two Upshur County roads that are closed due to flooding, to reopen Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service reports flooding concerns are focused along Middle Island Creek and small streams in affected counties.