Florida bear feasts on food from family’s freezer

Some houseguests have better manners than others.

A bear broke into a Florida family's garage, where it found some snacks in a freezer. (Source: WESH, CNN)

A central Florida family caught a large black bear in their garage after it broke into their freezer.

"He had made himself nice and comfortable with a Cool Whip tub and a package of turkey sausage," said Pam Boodram.

The garage door is normally closed but was open because her husband had been in and out working on a project.

Boodram knew something was going on when she heard some commotion, coming from two different places.

“My husband’s banging in the bathroom, ‘What’s the banging going on in the garage?’” she said.

That’s when she discovered the bear in the garage with Cool Whip on its snout.

"I just peeked around the corner … and … I saw the bear," she said.

The family called the police who ran off the snacking critter by sounding their sirens.

No one was hurt, but the bear did do a number on the freezer lid, which now needs something heavy on it to keep it sealed.

Copyright 2019 WESH via CNN. All rights reserved.