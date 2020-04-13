Food pantries asking for donations to continue to serve

Food pantries across the country are reporting demand surging as the pandemic leaves thousands without an income.

Feeding America, the parent organization of the Mountaineer Food Bank reports a 98% increase in demand. While food pantries across the country are reporting a lapse in volunteers.

"We are running low on the canned goods," said Lt. Nicole Goodman of the Morgantown Salvation Army.

Donations have slowed, but they still serve over 100 meals daily. Staff say they have not seen a drastic change.

"We have not seen a major, major increase per-se. The need we see is primarily the homeless or those who are right on the edge. We have been maintaining alot of the same numbers that we had prior. The difference is, we are seeing alot of new faces," said Lt. Sheldon Goodman of the Morgantown Salvation Army.

That organization is not looking for new volunteers at this time, but they are still looking for donations. Specifically, canned fruits and vegetables. If you are timid about visiting the Salvation Army, they also accept financial donations by check or through https://www.sa-wv.org/ .