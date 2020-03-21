Food pantries step up during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Those they serve are in need the most during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Pantry Plus More nonprofit and the Mountaineer Food Bank are working together a little differently to provide the same services.

"We're still getting the food home that they need. We had to modify a little bit due to coronavirus concerns, so we're wearing gloves, we're being safe, we've got limited volunteers, and we're doing a drive-thru," said the President of Pantry Plus More, Roaik Sizemore.

The group spent over five hours preparing and distributing food to over 300 families.

"Really trying to make your dollars last and to get the things you need is so important for people, especially people that have kids in school," Sizemore said.

Now with school closing over the coronavirus, some students aren't sure when they'll receive their next meal, which creates a lot of new issues.

"Transportation becomes an issue, childcare becomes an issue, there are so many things this has impacted," Sizemore said.

This is why for the past week, Pantry Plus More has already taken action.

"We have pantries in twelve schools in the county," the Vice President for Pantry Plus More, Micah Weglinski said. "All those kids who were using the pantries now can't use the pantries," he said. "We're trying to do is take the pantry to them."

Those around the community have come together to make sure families are taken care of.

"Anyway that we can help is just what we're trying to do," Jacob Workman, a WU student said.

"Our community has been great," Weglinski said. "A lot of people feel that and things are kind of unsettled now so people don't know what to do, so they want to be a part of something and they want to help," he said.

"This is like a huge emergency that hit all of us," Sizemore said. "I think we're all in this together and we've all got to kind of work on making sure our neighbors are okay, making sure that people that you know are okay, checking in, that kind of thing," he said.

Checking in and caring for others from a distance for now

Anyone who wants to get involved or needs assistance you can visit the Pantry Plus More website or Facebook page.