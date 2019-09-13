Food pantry opens at another Monongalia County school

A new food pantry opened at a Monongalia County Technical Center Thursday.

The food pantry at MTEC is the 12th to open in Monongalia County schools.

Students there built the shelves used to store food, toiletries and other necessities.

It will be available for free to any student or teacher.

The pantry aims to address food insecurity in the county. County officials aim to have a pantry in all Monongalia County schools within the next two year. This one marks the 12th pantry in the district.

It’s part of the Pantry Plus More program.

Marvis Grant and George W. Lilley Jr. we’re the benefactors for the MTEC in-school pantry.