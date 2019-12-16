Footbridge removal to cause lane closure on Beechurst Avenue

Beechurst Avenue will experience lane closures as crews will be removing the footbridge that previously connected Stansbury Hall to the Beechurst PRT station from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29.

According to a press release from the City of Morgantown, the removal is a part of the ongoing Reynolds Hall construction efforts at West Virginia University.

Beechust Avenue will experience partial lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, according to the City of Morgantown. Complete lane closures will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 28 and 29.

Drivers will be detoured through University Avenue and Campus Drive during the construction, the press release says.

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume on Dec. 30.

