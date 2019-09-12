Former Boy Scout leader sentenced on solicitation charges

A former assistant Boy Scout leader in West Virginia has been sentenced to prison on charges of child solicitation.

News outlets report a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced 42-year-old Kevin Michael Rogier on Thursday to serve between four and 20 years for trying to solicit four minors in his Boy Scout troop via computer. He must also register as a sex offender.

A criminal complaint says Rogier was accused in 2016 of sending and trying to receive explicit photos from boys in his troop.

He pleaded guilty in July to four counts of soliciting a minor.