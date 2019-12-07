Former Bridgeport Deputy Police Chief Randy Hartley to Assume Same Role in Clarksburg on Monday

According to our media partners at Connect Bridgeport, the City of Clarksburg has another new face in its police department.

Former Bridgeport Deputy Police Chief Randy Hartley, who retired recently from the City of Bridgeport, will assume the same position under new Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

Hartley confirmed that he will begin his new job Monday.

Public service isnt' new to Hartley. It began as a volunteer with the Shinnston Fire Department, serving in what is now the Harrison-Taylor 911 or as a Clarksburg Police Officer, and most recently as the Deputy Chief of the Bridgeport Police Department for decades. In fact, tthe career spans nearly 40 years.

Hartley is not new to the Clarksburg Police as mentioned above. In 1994, his career in law enforcement began. He was hired for former Clarksburg Chief of Police Tom Durrett and worked there until 1997 when he went to Bridgeport

He served as a patrolman before being assigned as a detective in 2002. In 2005, he was promoted to sergeant and went back to patrol before he earned his marks as a lieutenant in 2009. For two years, he served in that capacity until Chief John Walker named him Deputy Chief around 2011.