Former Casa D'Amici employee accused of sexual assault in 2016 incident

A former Casa D'Amici's employee was arrested after police say his DNA came back a match from a 2016 sexual assault incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported a sexual assault on May 14, 2016 just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim told police she was at Casa D'Amici Restaurant when she passed out in a booth. A Hispanic man told her that he would give her a ride home.

The victim agreed to go with him, but they ended up in a gravel parking lot, police said. The man asked her to come inside his home and she refused.

The man opened the victim's door to force her out of the car, according to the complaint. The victim didn't allow him to get her out.

The man then held her down and begged, according to court documents. The victim said the man pulled her pants and underwear down to her ankles and held her down in the passenger seat.

The victim fought back and screamed really loud to stop, police said. The man stopped and left the area.

The victim went to the restaurant and asked to see the video, according to court documents. The victim said the man in the video, later identified as 26-year-old Cesar Felix, looked familiar. She was told Felix was an employee.

Morgantown Police Detectives contacted Felix. He went to the station for an interview.

Felix told detectives he remembered seeing the victim outside when he left to move his car from the back lot to the lot across Casa D'Amici.

Detectives said Felix denied giving the victim a ride and never had sex with her. He provided a DNA sample, which was sent to the West Virginia State Police Lab.

In Aug. 2019, detectives received a DNA report that stated there was a positive match in the sex crimes kit for male DNA. It was a positive match for the DNA sample Felix provided.

Felix has been charged with second degree sexual assault.