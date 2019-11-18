Former Assistant Director of Upshur County Special Olympics accused of embezzling money from the organization

The former assistant director of the Upshur County Special Olympics has been accused of embezzling over $16,000 from the organization from December 2015 to February 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, 43-year-old Charliena Jane Helmick Gilmore embezzled over $16,000 from the Special Olympics Upshur County from Dec 3, 2015 to Feb 7, 2019 while serving as the director.

She converted money to her own use, court documents state. Documentation was made on the memo line of the check by Gilmore showing items purchased and used for Special Olympics Upshur County which they never received.

According to the complaint, this was done to cover up the financial report.

Gimore has been charged with embezzlement.

Special Olympics Upshur County released a statement acknowledging that Gimore has resigned as the assistant director Friday.