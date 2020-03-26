Former Fairmont Regional employees plan lawsuit against hospital, Alecto

The union representing some former Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees plan to sue the hospital and its parent company, Alecto Healthcare.

Union officials claim employees weren't paid their earned benefit time and won't have their healthcare coverage extended, according to a press release.

“This is a slap in the face to the people and patients of West Virginia during the largest health crisis this state has ever seen,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “Hospital executives pleaded with our nurses and other care providers to continue to provide quality care until the last day of operations, but then rewarded them by refusing to pay our members for their earned leave time like vacation, personal and sick leave.”

The hospital closed last week, roughly a month before employees were told it would. Marion County delegates said they notified the governor after hearing from several employees.

Del. Michael Angelucci (D-Marion) wrote on Facebook that Alecto announced it did not have funds to pay accrued sick and vacation time of its employees.

"These are employees that worked to the very end to help keep our hospital open because they relied on their leave time to tie them over until they found another job should the hospital close," Angelucci wrote. "What did Alecto do to this group of dedicated employees? Steal their accrued time. SHAME ON THEM!"

Angelucci also said he called Fairmont Regional's CEO and told him to "stop being a pawn in the Alecto scheme."

Angelucci and other Marion County delegates previously sent a letter to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey asking him to open an investigation into Alecto's business practices.

"It is just horrible what Aletco has done to these dedicated, loyal FRMC employees," wrote Del. Mike Caputo (D-Marion). "This criminal! I bet they have money to pay their lawyers and top corporate executives!"