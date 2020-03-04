Former Harrison County Magistrate charged with 9 counts of embezzlement

Former Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple has been charged with nine counts of embezzlement, according to her attorney Joe Shaffer.

Marple is accused of embezzling money from the Emmanuel Christian School.

Marple turned herself in to West Virginia State Police Wednesday afternoon. She was arraigned in the Marion County Magistrate County.

Marple posted bail at $10,000.

"It is with Mrs. Marple's great regret that these events have transpired," Shaffer said in a news release. "She has, and will continue to address this situation in a manner designed to keep the best interests of the school and its community at the forefront."

Shaffer said Maple has cooperated with the investigation and intends to remain cooperative.

Marple resigned from her position and removed herself from the ballot to be re-elected in May 2020, according to Shaffer.

Shaffer said the allegations against Marple have nothing to do with her service as Magistrate.

Shaffer said Marple will "continue addressing this matter with courage and fortitude, and with the best interests of the school at heart."