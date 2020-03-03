Former Hazelton inmate charged in connection to death of inmate

A former inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton was indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges and assault regarding the death or another inmate, federal prosecutors said.

Stephen Crawford, 41, was indicted on one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell. Crawford is accused of stabbing another inmate in March 2015. The inmate died as a result.

Powell says Crawford faces up to 15 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the manslaughter charge and faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the other two charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Crawford's case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated the case.