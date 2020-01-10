Former MTV star and Mannington native dead

Former MTV star and Mannington native Alexis Eddy died Thursday. She was 23.

According to MTV, Eddy appeared on season six of a dating series called, "Are You the One?"

Mannington Police Chief Brian Stewart said they received a call about an unresponsive person around 7 a.m.

Marion County Rescue Squad and Mannington Police responded, Stewart says.

Stewart says Eddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eddy's body was taken to the state's medical examiner's office for an autopsy, Stewart said.

There is an ongoing investigation into Eddy's death, according to Stewart.

"Are You The One?" took to Twitter Thursday saying, "MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."