Former Marion County physician pleads guilty to drug charge

A former Marion County family physician admitted to a drug charge, federal prosecutors say.

Eugenio Menez, 69, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to a one count information this week charging him with distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said. Menez admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone in Sept. 2015 in Marion County.

Powell said Menez distributed controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice by writing prescriptions for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors. The appointments were scheduled either early mornings at his office before his staff came in or at his home.

Patients believed they would've been denied their prescriptions if they didn't consent to the sexual acts, according to Powell. Their accounts were corroborated by numerous video recordings produced by Menez.

“This doctor’s actions are beyond reprehensible. His medical degree put him in a position of power and he abused it in a disgusting manner. His degree will not protect him at sentencing,” said Powell.

Powell said Menez surrendered his medical license, as well as his DEA registration, which permitted him to write prescriptions.

Menez faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000, Powell said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting Menez's case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.