Former Morgantown City Council candidate facing election fraud charges

A former Morgantown City Council candidate was charged after investigators say he falsified signatures on the nominating petition form.

On March 13, investigators with the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office were assigned a complaint that Timothy Aaron Metz, 44, submitted required City of Morgantown Candidate for City Council election forms containing fraudulent information, according to court documents.

Investigators say they spoke with Morgantown City officials and learned that on Jan. 25, Metz filed with the city the required "Municipal Candidates Certificate of Announcement" seeking office of council member of Ward Seven.

The Charter of the City of Morgantown requires a candidate for city council gets at least 75 signatures from registered voters from the Ward they are seeking election, according to the criminal complaint.

Metz got the form "The City of Morgantown Nominating Petition for Office of Council Member" from the city clerk's office, investigators said. Metz returned eight pages of the form with 92 signatures on Feb. 11.

As a Morgantown City official was reviewing the nomination petition, she recognized one of the names on the form Metz submitted, according to investigators. She knew that the person was dead.

Investigators got a Certificate of Death from the Monongalia County Clerk's Office that confirmed that person died in Oct. 2018.

Investigators interviewed 20 people whose signatures appeared on the petitions submitted by Metz. Those 20 people reviewed nominating petition and told investigators they did not sign the form nor met Metz on the date the form showed their information was obtained.

Investigators say Metz forged the signatures of each person.

Metz has been charged with unlawfully and intentionally, falsely making a certificate of nomination or file a certificate of nomination knowing the same of any part thereof to be falsely made.