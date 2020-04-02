Former Veterans Affairs doctor charged with civil rights offense

A doctor who formerly worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley has been charged with depriving a veteran of his civil rights under the color of law.

Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, was arrested today.

Federal prosecutors say the charge stems from an incident that happened while Dr. Yates was working at the VA in February 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Yates sexually molested a patient during an exam. Yates is also accused of causing the patient severe pain and numbness, temporarily incapacitating the patient by cracking his neck and then sexually molesting the patient again.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Deprivation of rights under color of law as charged in the complaint is punishable by up to life in prison.