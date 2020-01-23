Former WVU women's soccer player signs with Liverpool

Former West Virginia University women's soccer player Rylee Foster signed a contract to play professionally with Liverpool FC Women, a member of the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

Liverpool FC Womens is the top tier in the national league system of women's football in England.

"Congratulations to Rylee," Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. "This is a dream come true for her. Not only is she playing in one of the best leagues in the world, but she's also playing for her favorite club. This is an incredible accomplishment for her and it's a tribute to all of her hard work and focus on being the best goalkeeper she can be."

A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Foster satrted 21 matches between the posts for WVU in 2019 and finished with a single-season career with high 87 saves, which ranked third in the Big 12, according to a media release from WVU Athletics. She tied for second in the league with seven clean sheets on the seaon.

Foster started all 84 career games that she was available in her four-year career. She finished second in program history with 39 shutouts and 7,670:10 goalkeeper minutes played in her career.

Foster amassed 202 career saves, which places fourth all-time, according to WVU Athletics. She ended her career third on the NCAA's career shutouts and goalkeeper minutes list among active student-athletes through the 2019 season.

Foster was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2018 and 2019 and was a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American honoree in 2018. She also was on the All-Big 12 Second Team in her first two season, named a Mac Hermann Trophy candidate twice and was a finalist for the CONCACAF Female Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2018.

Foster graduated in Dec. 2019 with a degree in sport management, WVU Athletics says. She was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll, Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll, President's List and Dean's List.

Izzo-Brown has coached 27 players who have gone on to play professional soccer, according to the media release.