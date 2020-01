Former West Virginia State Senator and Presidential candidate Richard Ojeda filed Monday to run for the U.S. Senate.

The democrat tells WSAZ.com he is running in hopes of filling Republican incumbent Shelley Moore Capito's seat.

The candidate filing period lasts through Saturday, Jan. 25.

The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.