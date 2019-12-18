Former West Virginia University rifle star gets NCAA award

Former West Virginia University rifle star Ginny Thrasher on Tuesday won an NCAA award naming her as one of the top athletes in the country.

Thrasher was selected as one of the organization’s Today’s Top 10 Award recipients, a national honor recognizing former student-athletes for achievements in sports, the classroom and the community. An award ceremony is set for January in Anaheim, California.

Thrasher shot for the Mountaineers from 2015 to 2019, winning numerous awards and championships, including a gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering last May.