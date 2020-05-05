Foster care agencies continue their work through the coronavirus pandemic

While many things in life have been cancelled or put on hold- finding a place to call home is vital for the safety and health of foster kids.

"People don't realize that crisis foster care, kids going into foster care doesn't change," said Denise McGinty, the outreach coordinator for the National Youth Advocacy Program, a non-profit agency in Marion County "Abuse and neglect doesn't stop because there's a pandemic,"

Hands of Hope is a foster care ministry in Bridgeport that helps out local families through their "Foster Closet" and hosting events such as nights out for foster parents.

While much of that has had to be postponed, the need for support continues.

One barrier foster families are facing is remote learning, which can be challenging for foster students who are one special learning plans.

"Those are very difficult to manage when you;re learning remotely," said Aimee Goddard, a leader with the foster ministry "So that is something I know that agencies, DHHR, our ministry and legal aid have been tackling that issues and seeing what we can do to make sure that student is still learning and not being unfairly treated or unfairly graded,"

Foster children, like everyone else, are facing major disruptions to their daily routines. Home visits and therapy appointments now take place virtually.

Foster parent trainings have also moved online, which has made it more convenient for many families to begin their journey to fostering and local agencies say they are seeing more interest and applications.

"It's more accessible," McGinty said "People who might live a little further away who may have not considered it because of the time, travel and training, that barrier is gone now- so getting to do foster care training online has really been a game changer,"

In the month of march, the National Youth Advocacy Program (NYAP) had over 30 families apply to foster.

Using CDC guidelines like quarantining and temperature checks, foster agencies are able to continue their work of placing kids in homes.

The hope is that families will continue to open their hearts and home to the over 7300 kids in West Virginia's foster care system.

"It's never been easier to apply," McGinty said

Contact information for both NYAP and Hands of Hope are in the "Related Links" section.