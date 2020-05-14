Four Upshur County students inducted into Golden Horseshoe Society

Four Upshur County students met the qualifications to be inducted as Knights and Ladies into the Golden Horseshoe Society this year, but the ceremony was cancelled due to coronavirus.

This marks the 90th year that the Golden Horseshoe award was given.

Upshur County Schools partnered with the Buckhannon city government to honor those students.

Kari Gay, Madolyn Long, Dirk Riley and Jeremy Streets were recognized Thursday. Their parents pinned a golden horseshoe to their lapels, the students received a key to Buckhannon and were dubbed Knights and Ladies by Mayor David McCauley.

"I received the plaques and certificates in the mail and thought, this is too important. This is too much of an honor just give it to someone," said Dr. Sara Stankus, superintendent of Upshur County Schools.

Students were dubbed using a sword donated by a West Point Academy graduate.