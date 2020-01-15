Four campaigns begin for Randolph County Sheriff

Randolph County candidates started filing on Monday as of noon on Wednesday, 14 candidates have filed. This includes four running for term-limited Sheriff Mark Brady's office.

The filing deadline is January 25, 2020. The primary elections are scheduled for May 12, 2020.

Rob Elbon is the first to file his campaign for Sheriff. He stepped down as magistrate to pursue the office.

"It is a court rule," explained Elbon.

He served 12 years as magistrate and over 20 years as a sheriff's deputy in Randolph County. Elbon says both these positions prepared him to step up as Sheriff.

Elbon says he has prepared for his campaign for years.

"I am going to be aggressive. I am going to work hard," said Elbon.

He will be running against former Randolph County Sheriff Jack Roy.

Roy served 20 years as an officer with the Elkins Police Department before becoming the Randolph County Sheriff between 2005 and 2013. He retired after hitting his term-limit.

"I want to upgrade things with the mobile command," said Roy.

He said his campaign would be self-run focusing on his goals and accomplishments from his time in law enforcement.

This is the same strategy Jim Webley will run his campaign.

Webley joined the Randolph County Sheriff's department in the 1970's he served for years before joining the U.S. Marshall Service. Webley eventually returned to serve as Randolph County Chief Deputy for five years.

After leaving the Chief Deputy position, Webley pursued a civilian career as an investigator with Kroger. Webley currently serves in this position.

Webley says his history as an investigator and Chief Deputy makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Sheriff's department.

The only candidate that has not served in the Randolph County Sheriff's Department is John Miller.

Miller served as a correctional officer and a K-9 officer at Huttonsville Correctional Center. He is also an Army Veteran.

"It taught me to be a leader. It taught me discipline," said Miller.

While in the Army, Miller worked as an engineer, special forces, recruiter and drill instructor.

He says his campaign will focus on truthfulness.

"If you promise some something and you can't get to that end result than you have lied to that person. You have got to actually work on it. You have got to work on it with the community," said Miller.

All four candidates said the largest issue facing the county is drug use, with Elbon and Roy going on to list the homeless issue associated with the opioid crisis as another large issue in the county.

Randolph County's current sheriff Mark Brady has filed his campaign for county commission, competing against incumbent Christopher See.

