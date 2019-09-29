Four inmates escape from Gallia County Jail

Four inmates at the Gallia County Jail have escaped after allegedly overpowering two female guards early Sunday morning.

According to our sister station WSAZ, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the men used a homemade weapon in their escape and likely had help from the outside.

The inmates who escaped are identified as:

- Brynn K. Martin, age 40, who is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

- Christopher M. Clemente, age 24, who is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

- Troy R. McDaniel Jr., age 30, who is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

- Lawrence R. Lee III, age 29, who is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Champlin says all four should be considered extremely dangerous.

This is the third escape at the jail since August.