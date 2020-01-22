Fraternities and sororities at WVU maintain above average GPA

West Virginia University fraternity and sorority members show higher academic performance than students at large, according to a news release.

The fall 2019 Greek average, which includes organizations in the Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Panhellenic Association and Professional Greek Council was 3.24, according to a news release from WVU. The average GPA for all undergraduate students was 2.969

“The high marks signify the Greek community’s commitment to academic excellence and are indicative of our students’ commitment to scholarship, said Matthew Richardson, director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“This trend of academic excellence is something we can all be proud of as Mountaineers,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “The Greeks have worked hard to reframe their priorities over the past few years and these high marks point to their success in doing so.”

The GPAs for Greek life has improved since 2016 when it was 2.91.

The Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life is home to 70 organizations, which represents 12 percent of the undergraduate population.

According to the news release, Reaching the Summit was adopted in 2018 to serve as a strategic plan to better align each Greek organization with the University's values. New community standards included increases in grade point averages for current and new members.

According to WVU, the following organizations lead their respective Councils:

Phi Sigma Phi Fraternity (3.2) for the Interfraternity Council

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (2.843) for the National Pan-Hellenic Council

Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority (3.47) for the Panhellenic Association

Phi Beta Lambda Co-Ed Business Fraternity (3.7) for the Professional Greek Council