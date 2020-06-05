Free COVID-19 testing expands to Harrison County

West Virginia leaders are continuing to expand free coronavirus testing.

This is the first round of free testing in Harrison County. More testing events are expected in our area in the future.

Harrison County Health Department staff offered free tests this week in Clarksburg.

"To get tested you do not need an insurance card, but you do need identification of some kind," said Chad Bundy, administrator of the Harrison County Health Department.

Bundy says they need the identification to know where to send the results of the tests.

Friday's operations are an extension of the state's focus on providing testing to low-income and minority populations in West Virginia.

Monongalia County Health Department staff announced they performed 1,000 tests during their free testing period, all of those tests returning negative. 998 of those tests were for people who showed no symptoms.

Bundy says the Harrison County Health Department are also planning to test as many people, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, as they can.

Friday was the first day of free testing in the county.

"We plan to give between 350-400 tests today. I think right around 12:30 p.m. we have probably done about 300. We are excited about the early turnout and hope it continues," said Bundy.

The Health Department partnered with the National Guard to perform the testing.

Testing will be available Saturday, June 6th, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is available without a referral.