Free SAT school day to be offered to W.Va. seniors this fall

West Virginia students who will be seniors during the 2020-21 school year now have the opportunity to get their SAT scores in time to be submitted for college admissions and to qualify for the state’s Promise Scholarship.

The West Virginia Department of Education says it worked with the College Board to establish a free SAT School Day. The exam is available for seniors who would have taken the state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2020 as juniors.

The primary test date will be September 23, but counties may choose a test date of October 14.

Counties have a 10-day window to administer tests to students who require accommodations, the West Virginia Department of Education says.

A makeup date is set for October 28.

Counties also have the option of establishing a test site and using vouchers for seniors to test on a national test date in the fall on a Saturday.

Only students who will be seniors in the 2020-21 school year will be eligible to take the state-provided SAT School Day this fall. State Superintendent Clayton Burch says students who are juniors during the 2020-21 school year will take the regular state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2021 when federal- and state-required standardized testing is scheduled to resume.

“We worked closely with College Board to establish fall SAT testing to ensure that our students who missed out on the opportunity this past spring have the option of taking a free SAT this fall,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Students and their families can be rest assured that those who will be seniors in the coming school year will have access to this important resource.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all statewide spring 2020 testing was suspended following the March 13 closure of all West Virginia schools by Governor Jim Justice.

Students who will be seniors at nonpublic schools who requested and were approved to participate in the SAT School Day in the spring of 2020 are also eligible to participate in the fall test administration.

Homeschool students who will be seniors in the 2020-21 school year may participate in the free fall SAT administration, but home instructors must notify each county’s test coordinator.