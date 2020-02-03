Free spay and neuter services could help stray animal issue

The Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia social media page shows the shelter receives a $50,000 grant to help spay and neuter animals.

Morgantown is troubled by animal overpopulation. Now a local shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter animals free of cost.

Morgantown has a history of dealing with an overpopulation of strays in the past. So local shelter officials hope more people will take advantage of the free services.

"We have too many animals, last year in 2019, we took in over 1,500 animals here at the shelter," said Supervisor of the Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center, Dana Johnson.

Johnson says out of those 1,500 animals, 900 were strays.

"Those animals, the ones that were strays, probably came from an unneutered, unspayed animal that nobody was caring for," Johnson said.

Not only will the surgery keep the population down in shelters and on the streets, but can benefit your pet and their health.

"We can decrease incidents of cancers, ovarian cancer, testicular cancer, those types of things we can minimize prostate problems," said Veterinarian Aaron Pollack.

Officials say there may be a fear when it comes to spaying and neutering your animals. There is a cost as well, which is why there is an issue.

Pollack says their staff won't turn away vouchers for spay and neuter services.

"I think we need to be their advocate and do what's best for them in that aspect," Pollock said.

Johnson hopes the services will cut down the population and euthanasia.

"Cut down the population of cats we have in Mon county, it's a real problem and spaying and neutering is really one of the big things that's going to fix that."