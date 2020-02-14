Free tax filing help available through United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties

As the tax season is in full swing, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties staff makes sure people know of free tax services available to get the most out of their refund.

The organization for the first time is offering services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

It's available to households with an annual income under $56,000 qualifies.

They'll sit down with IRS-trained volunteers to file their taxes.

"They know about all of these tax credits that our clients are eligible for," said Community Impact Director Emily Sawin. "That way, they can get the most out of their refund and use their resources to jumpstart their family for 2020."

Appointments are available for people on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until March 27th.

A link to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties Free Tax Preparation website is below this article on mobile view and to the right on desktop.