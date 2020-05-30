Elkins-Randolph Health Dept. offers free COVID-19 testing to locals

Free community COVID-19 testing was held today at locations in Elkins and Mill Creek.

The Elkins-Randolph Health Department coordinated with the Davis Medical Center, The Office of Emergency Management, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Valley HealthCare, and the Randolph County Emergency Squad.

The West Virginia national Guard provided 500 test kits for each site.

The health department's director, Bonnie Woodrum, said this free testing was in response to the Huntonsville Correctional Center outbreak, which has over 100 positive cases within the facility.

"Of course the people who work there live and shop in the community," Woodrum said.

By providing these free testing sites, Woodrum said it will help them keep up with any possible spreading.

"We ask that you take precautions and be careful a little longer," She said. "Take care of those you love by preventing spread from yourself."

Officials are looking into providing another free testing session in the area.