Upshur County man arrested after troopers say they found drugs in car he was sleeping in

A French Creek man was arrested after troopers say they found him sleeping in his car. Troopers say they also found drugs.

West Virginia State troopers said they responded to Little Sand Run Road Monday morning about a unresponsive man in a Nissan Xterra parked along the road.

The car was running with the man in the driver's seat, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers knocked on the driver's side window several times before the man woke up.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Anthony Gregory.

Gregory told troopers that he was tired while driving home and parked the car to sleep.

Troopers say they saw what appeared to be a cloth glasses case lying in the floorboard with a glass smoking pipe sticking out.

When troopers asked Gregory was the object was, he handed the glasses case to them, according to court documents. Troopers confirmed the object inside the case was a smoking pipe.

Troopers say they searched Gregory and placed him in handcuffs. While Gregory was being detained, he said, "I'm going to be under arrest when you look in that box."

Gregory nodded in the direction of a blue metal box lying in the passenger seat, troopers said.

Troopers found two clear plastic baggies with methamphetamine, two clear plastic baggies with what appeared to be marijuana, a digital scale, multiple clear empty plastic baggies, rolling papers, needles and a blue color pipe that had marijuana.

Gregory was taken into custody.

Gregory has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $40,000.