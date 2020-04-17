Friday marks one month since first confirmed coronavirus case in West Virginia

A timeline of notable events is below this story

West Virginia first announced it was preparing for the coronavirus on February 26. It started testing for the virus on March 7 at the state lab. 10 days and more than 100 tests later, the state had its first positive case.

Governor Jim Justice, on the day before the state had its first positive case, declared a state of emergency. But one comment at his press conference announcing the declaration trended on social media.

"For crying out loud, go to the grocery stores," Justice said, urging residents not to panic. "If you want to go to Bob Evans and eat, go to Bob Evans and eat."

By that point, schools were already closed. Social distancing guidelines were in place. The state was the only one in the country without a confirmed case of the virus, until a Jefferson County man tested positive on March 17. He has since recovered.

Restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms the day the state learned of its first positive case. In the days that followed, more cases were confirmed and more closures were announced.

The following Saturday, the Governor held a statewide primetime address, where he called for action but didn't announce an expected Stay at Home order.

"If we don't act and we don't act as strongly as possible right now, we're going to lose lives and lots of lives," Justice said.

The declaration came on Monday, March 23.

All non-essential businesses were ordered to close and an outbreak at the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown intensified.

Miscommunication was blamed that week on the state incorrectly reporting its first death, as more than 100 West Virginians now had the virus.

A woman from Marion County became the first West Virginian to die from the virus, announced March 29th.

"I hate this so badly," Justice said as he announced the first death. "It's almost inevitable."

Over the next week, the governor issued multiple executive orders, including one declaring multiple counties hot spots. That week, the number of cases doubled and deaths tripled.

This week, the Governor announced talks are underway for 'Phase 2' of the state's response.

"We don't want to rush right back out and do things that are going to cause us to have a relapse that would be much greater than what we contended with the first go-round," Justice said Wednesday.



3/7 - State lab announces it can now conduct tests

3/9 - Coronavirus hotline established

3/12 - State basketball tournament canceled

3/13 - Schools closed indefinitely

3/16 - Governor declares state of emergency

3/17 - First confirmed case in West Virginia, restaurants ordered to close dining rooms, cassinos to close

3/18 - WVU shuts down campus, in-person classes for semester

3/19 - Hair and nail salons ordered to close

3/21 - Governor holds statewide primetime address

3/23 - Governor issues Stay at Home order; non-essential businesses ordered to close

3/27 - First death falsely reported

3/29 - First death confirmed in Marion County

3/30 - Executive order closes state campgrounds; mandates quarantine of out-of-state travelers

3/31 - Executive order cancels elective surgeries; private camps ordered to close

4/1 - Primary election postponed; school closure extended to April 30

4/3 - First 'Hot Spot' reported in Eastern Panhandle, executive order places 3 counties under new restrictions

4/4 - Hot Spot executive order expanded to Monongalia, Harrison, Kanawha Counties

4/9 - West Virginia surpasses 500 positive cases

4/10 - Governor announces 'Hero's Pay' for frontline workers

4/17 - Governor orders all nursing home residents and staff in the state to get tested

