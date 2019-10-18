Frightful Friday - The Grafton Monster

Darkness overcomes the hills and back roads of Taylor County every night.

The Grafton Monster is rumored to haunt the hills of Taylor County.

It’s under this cover of darkness when one of the area’s most famous residents is said to explore.

It's also when those who have been in pursuit of that resident break out their flashlights and walking shoes.

The story takes us to Riverside Drive in Grafton in June 1964. That's where newspaper reporter Robert Cockrell was driving home from his story for the day when he saw something that caught his eye.

The legend says he was driving down the straight road he saw a seven-to-nine-foot-tall figure that stretched four feet wide. It didn't have a head.

He investigated the scene with two of his friends who supposedly found flattened vegetation and heard a low whistling noise coming from the river.

When the sun came back up, Cockrell told his editor at the paper. He dismissed the story.

His friends didn’t.

Spreading the story of their night, they convinced dozens of people to come out and search for the headless beast.

Decades later, people from across the country still flock to Grafton and now Riverside Road for their own search missions.

Tom Hart is a business owner in Grafton.

“It’s part of our heritage," Hart said. "Grafton enjoys a lot of heritage. This is just another piece of it."

A Grafton Monster sign featuring a depiction of the beast hangs above his coffee shop Espresso Yourself on Main Street. It was designed by local enthusiasts of the Grafton Monster.

They also sell t-shirts at his coffee shop paying tribute to the legend.

“It's brought a lot of people to the area to get a T-Shirt, get a picture of the sign, or just go to the actual site," Hart said.

So far, it hasn't revealed itself clearly to anyone, but the small city welcomes its legend, as it continues to attract those from near and far.

"If it's real, it's not for me to find out. If it wants to reveal itself to me, it will."