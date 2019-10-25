Frightful Friday - Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

They say the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (WDTV Photo)

For some who were once confined to the space within a long and rusted iron fence in Lewis County, that saying may have been true.

The jagged barrier on a 300-acre plot of land separates the City of Weston from one of West Virginia's most haunted attractions.

242,000 square feet of that land house the former Weston State Hospital.

Thousands were committed here. Hundreds died here. Some are said to have never left here.

It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1990. The land was purchased in 2007, restored, and renamed as the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

Its history dates back to the the mid-1800s.

Construction began in 1858 but was delayed by the Civil War. It opened for patients in 1864.

The hospital is a living history of treating mental illness and a testament to how our understanding of mental health has evolved in recent decades.

Long gone are the days of treating the mentally ill by locking the uncontrollable in cages.

The entire facility was only originally built for 250 people, but overcrowding in the 1950s saw a population of around 2,400 patients.

Poor conditions and changes in the way mental health was treated forced it to close in 1994.

In the years since undergoing renovations and transformations, the newly named Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum has become a tourist hotspot in North Central West Virginia and an anchor for the Lewis County economy.

It offers historic tours of the facility and transforms portions of the grounds into ghost-hunting missions that aren't for the easily frightened.

But - is it really haunted? They won't say.

They'll only leave that up for you to decide.