Frightful Friday: Flinderation Tunnel in Harrison County

West Virginia's rail trails feature several tunnels, but if you try to make it through some alone, you might have some unexpected company.

Ghost hunters and thrill-seekers have reported various supernatural experiences at the Flinderation Tunnel in Harrison County. (WDTV Photo)

In Harrison County, the Brandy Gap Tunnel No. 2, also commonly known as the Flinderation tunnel, runs alongside Route 50 as part of the North Bend Rail Trail.

It's an abandoned railroad tunnel.

Ghost hunters and thrill-seekers have reported various supernatural experiences here, including from a former railroad worker.

Legends say a train unexpectedly ran through the tunnel and caught workers off guard. One couldn't make it into one of the several alcoves carved out in the walls of the tunnel in time. He was killed.

The temperature noticeably drops during the approach to the passage.

Once you've committed to the treck, the only natural light you have is at either end of the tunnel.

A flashlight is recommended and look around carefully while you explore.

When we ventured here, roses and a series of ominous popped red balloons lined the edges of the trail.

While some legends detail the hauntings that happen inside this tunnel, others attribute the sounds and supernatural events to what's directly above.

That is the Brandy Gap Cemetery with gravestones of people born in the 1700s.

The legends say the voices of those buried here travel down into the tunnel.

Some who dare to pass through are more scared than others.

Jacoby Magruder is just a kid, but he said he wasn't phased by the tunnel.

"It's not that scary actually," Magruder said. "[The hauntings are] just lies that people say."

Vanessa Holt was with him for the journey.

"I felt different," Holt said. "I thought it was scary. It's cold and quiet."

This is part one in a series called "Frightful Friday" on WDTV. Each week during the month of October, we'll explore some of the haunted corners of North Central West Virginia.