Frontier Communications releases statement regarding future of the company

Frontier Communications executives released a statement regarding the future of the company.

They say they are focusing on reducing debt to be able to better serve their customers

Vice President of Corporate Communications and External Affairs Javier Mendoza released the following statement:

“Frontier’s business and operations are solid and serving our customers remains our top priority. As we have said publicly, Frontier is evaluating its capital structure with an eye to reducing debt and interest expense so as to be able to better serve our customers. Our customers should expect no changes as we remain focused on providing quality communications services.”